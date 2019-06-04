Catholic World News

Philippine bishops speak with Vatican officials about government-backed ‘Deaths’ bills

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Against ‘the death laws’—an expression in which the acronym ‘Deaths’ stands for Divorce, Euthanasia, Abortion, Total Reproductive Health, Homosexuality (same-sex unions), Sex Education—the Philippine Church asks how to perform their ministry without coming up against the accusation of interference in politics,” the dicastery stated following a meeting with a group Philippine bishops.

