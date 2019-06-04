Catholic World News

Pontifical academy hosts conference for judges on social rights and Pope Francis’ teaching

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Justice and judges can help us reorganize our social and economic life to uphold the values that create happiness such as contemplation, prayer, equity, fraternity, friendship, trust, environmental sustainability, and peace,” state the organizers of the Pan-American Judges’ Summit on Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine. “The theme of happiness must not be separated from that of social justice. In a nutshell, according to Pope Francis, this means providing land, housing and work, symbolized in Spanish by the three Ts, ‘Tierra, Techo y Trabajo.’”

