Vatican to issue new commentary edition of Catechism of the Catholic Church
June 04, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Catechism of the Catholic Church with Theological Commentary contains the text of the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1992, 1997), including the 2018 revision of a paragraph on the death penalty, with new theological commentary by 42 contributors. “Our commentary is not a document of the Magisterium,” explained the commentary’s editor, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization. “In fact, each contributor is named and takes personal responsibility for his or her own contribution.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:50 AM ET USA
Hope springs eternal. We'll be the judge of how effectively the "updated" message communicates Catholic truth to each of us. One wants confidence that political activism will take a back seat, even in a commentary that "is not a document of the Magisterium." In days gone by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and its predecessors was responsible for clarifying matters of faith and morals. It appears that this function/duty has been transferred to 2 outreach councils. We are waiting.