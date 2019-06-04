Catholic World News

Vatican to issue new commentary edition of Catechism of the Catholic Church

June 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The Catechism of the Catholic Church with Theological Commentary contains the text of the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1992, 1997), including the 2018 revision of a paragraph on the death penalty, with new theological commentary by 42 contributors. “Our commentary is not a document of the Magisterium,” explained the commentary’s editor, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization. “In fact, each contributor is named and takes personal responsibility for his or her own contribution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.