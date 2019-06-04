Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope’s request of forgiveness from the Romani not the first

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his final address during his apostolic journey to Romania, Pope Francis sought forgiveness for the discrimination suffered by the Romani people, also known as the Rom, Roma, or Gypsies. Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, recalls similar papal words to the Romani and others.

