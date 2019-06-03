Rhode Island bishop: don’t join in Gay Pride events
June 03, 2019
» Continue to this story on Twitter
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island has reminded Catholics that they should not participate in Gay Pride events. “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to faith and morals,” the bishop said on his Twitter account. He wrote at the beginning of June—which has been designated Gay Pride month.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: nix898049 -
Today 4:49 PM ET USA
My first response was to ask you to take down the Twitter news link. I read the Bishop's statement and then several comments. What a kick in the stomach. I feel like I'm walking that hill to Calvary, following Jesus. I hope it's just anonymity that makes them so bold else I fear for we faithful. God bless all our faithful bishops. Pride = Deadly Sin.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 2:06 PM ET USA
Bishop Tobin is speaking truth to power. Good for him.