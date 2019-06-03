Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop: don’t join in Gay Pride events

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island has reminded Catholics that they should not participate in Gay Pride events. “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to faith and morals,” the bishop said on his Twitter account. He wrote at the beginning of June—which has been designated Gay Pride month.

