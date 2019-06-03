Catholic World News

Retired Italian prelate named president of Pontifical Academy of Theology

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignazio Sanna, 77, was archbishop of Oristano from 2006 until his retirement last month; he succeeds Father Réal Tremblay, a Canadian Redemptorist, who has completed his five-year term. Founded in 1718, the Pontifical Academy of Theology “has the mission of promoting dialogue between faith and reason and of deepening Christian doctrine following the indications of the Holy Father.”

