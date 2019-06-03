Catholic World News

‘Mary journeys, Mary encounters, Mary rejoices,’ Pope preaches on Feast of Visitation

June 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Joseph Cathedral, the Latin-rite cathedral in Bucharest (Romanian website).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!