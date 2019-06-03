Catholic World News

Work for the common good, remember the most disadvantaged, Pope tells Romanian leaders

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, the first day of his three-day apostolic journey to Romania, Pope Francis traveled to Cotroceni Palace (the presidential residence). Following the welcome ceremony (video), the Pope reflected on the “30 years that have passed since Romania was liberated from a regime that oppressed civil and religious liberty” in an address to Romania’s civil authorities (video).

