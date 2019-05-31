Catholic World News

Abuse allegations, mostly from years ago, up in 2018, US bishops report

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An annual report on implementation of the US bishops’ “Dallas Charter” on sexual abuse shows an increase in abuse reports during the latest audit year. There were 1,455 new allegations between July 2017 and June 2018. Most of the charges involved incidents that allegedly took place years ago, with the greatest number of reports stemming from the 1970s. There were 26 new charges during the year, of which three have already been confirmed and the offenders removed from ministry.

