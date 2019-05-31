Catholic World News

Vatican appoints overseers for scandal-ridden Peruvian lay organization

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, was disciplined by the Vatican following abuse allegations.

