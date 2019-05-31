Catholic World News

Supreme Court avoids abortion question, upholds fetal burial measure

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an unsigned 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court “refused to consider reinstating Indiana’s ban on abortions performed because of fetal disability or the sex or race of the fetus while upholding the state’s requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated after the procedure is done.” Justice Clarence Thomas decried eugenics in his concurring opinion (PDF pp. 13-32); Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the Court’s ruling on fetal burial.

