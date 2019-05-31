Catholic World News

Presidential candidate says Church is wrong on abortion, all-male priesthood, LGBT

May 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “I think [the Church] is wrong on those three issues,” said Catholic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). “And I don’t think they’re supported by the Gospel or the Bible in any way. I just—I don’t see it, and I go to two Bible studies a week. I take my faith really seriously.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!