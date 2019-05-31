Catholic World News

Contraception requirements impede pro-life health centers from accessing Title X

May 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Title X program, signed into law in 1970, is “dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services.” News that a pro-life group “received a Title X grant has prompted a public discussion about whether a faithfully Catholic health center can utilize such funding,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!