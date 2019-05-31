Catholic World News

Vietnamese Catholic activist abducted by police

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As hundreds of Catholics gathered to pray for the activist (Nguyen Nang Tinh), Father Anthony Dang Huu Nam told them, “I will be happy if Communists hate, persecute, imprison or kill me as they have said, because in that way I know I belong to God, the Church, the truth and you.”

