Cardinal Dziwisz again defends St. John Paul’s record on abuse

May 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, 80, was personal secretary to St. John Paul II from 1966 to 2005 and archbishop of Kraków from 2005 to 2016. In March, he issued a defense of St. John Paul’s record in addressing the sexual abuse of minors.

