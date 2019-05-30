Catholic World News

Pope Francis says he would confront President Trump directly on border wall

May 30, 2019

Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a wide-ranging Mexican television interview. The Pope characterized President Donald Trump’s border policy as “cruel” and compared barriers at the US-Mexican border to the Berlin Wall.

