Catholic World News

Caritas renews commitment to address poverty, climate change

May 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the general assembly of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, said in their final statement that they “recognize the magnitude of the threat of climate change and ecological crises, in particular in Amazonia and in the Congo basin. We shared our concern and outrage over the massive forced displacement of people, the growing social and economic inequality, bad governance and corruption, populism and polarization, political and religious persecution, and the proliferation of conflicts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!