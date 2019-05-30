Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Pope to highlight Europe’s Christian roots in Romania

May 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s three-day apostolic journey to Romania begins on May 31. The Eastern European nation of 21.5 million (map) is 82% Orthodox, 6% Protestant, and 4% Catholic. A video and full transcript of the Vatican Secretary of State’s Italian-language remarks are available here.

