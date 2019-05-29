Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell will not ask for shorter sentence if appeal fails

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Attorneys for Cardinal George Pell, whose appeal of a criminal conviction will be heard in early June, have indicated that the cardinal will not ask for a lighter sentence. Cardinal Pell, who was sentenced to a 6-year jail term on sex-abuse charges, insists on his innocence and looks for an appeals court to overturn the guilty verdict against him.

