Christians in China targeted for persecution on Easter

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government harassed “dissident Catholics, house church Protestants, and even devotees of the government-controlled [Protestant] Three Self Church,” according to a recent report by an Italian magazine that chronicles the repression of religion in China.

