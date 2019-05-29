Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops discuss violence, lack of access to education

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in the nation of 209 million, which is 65% Catholic and 22% Protestant, are discussing lack of access to public education by an estimated 18,000 indigenous persons.

