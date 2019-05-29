Catholic World News

Prelate praises success of Green parties in European elections

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The success of national Green parties in European parliamentary elections is “very positive, because it will show all the other parties that you have to take up these ecological themes if you want to be still present in the world of tomorrow,” said Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!