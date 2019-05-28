Catholic World News

Vatican exhibit opens at Forbidden City museum in Beijing

May 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The exhibit at the Palace Museum is called “Beauty Unites Us — Chinese Art from the Vatican Museums.”

