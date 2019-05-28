Catholic World News

‘Time is of the essence’ in addressing ‘profound crisis’ of climate change, Pope tells finance ministers

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You are here to help stop a crisis that is leading the world towards disaster,” Pope Francis told participants in a May 27 discussion hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. The theme of the discussion was “Climate Change and New Evidence from Science, Engineering, and Policy.”

