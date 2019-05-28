Catholic World News

Hindu nationalist party’s victory renews religious minorities’ fears in India

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Narendra Modi became India’s prime minister in 2014, and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, following which Cardinal Oswald Gracias expressed willingness to work with his government for a more inclusive India.

