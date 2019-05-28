Catholic World News

Prelate sees Pope’s new message on migrants as ‘a wake-up call for the Church in Europe’

May 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, described the Pope’s message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees as “a call to conversion to the Church of Europe ... to focus our attention not on the divisions in our Church but on living the Gospel ... It is about our present and about our future ... Our Church in Europe is often like a mother without children, barren and fruitless.”

