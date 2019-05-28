Catholic World News

‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi abortion ban

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In March, Mississippi’s bishops praised stated lawmakers for enacting a law that prohibits “an abortion of an unborn human individual with a detectable heartbeat.”

