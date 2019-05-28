Catholic World News

Bishops welcome HHS regulatory proposal affecting abortion, transgender surgery

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed rule makes clear that the Affordable Care Act’s provision against “discrimination on the basis of sex” does not refer to “gender identity and termination of pregnancy,” as the Obama administration had interpreted it. Four bishops who chair USCCB committees explained that “the proposed regulations would help restore the rights of health care providers—as well as insurers and employers—who decline to perform or cover abortions or ‘gender transition’ procedures due to ethical or professional objections.” The proposal led to headlines like “Administration moves to revoke transgender health protection” (AP).

