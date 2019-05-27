Catholic World News

Argentine cardinal: unite for the common good

May 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Poli of Buenos Aires suggested a “Great National Pact” to overcome partisan differences and promote the common good, as he presided at Mass on Argentine’s Independence Day, May 25. He said that the pact would involve a “preferential option” for helping the poor, while pursuing “legitimate utopias, based on the freedom and dignity of man.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!