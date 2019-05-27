Catholic World News

Four killed in another attack during Mass in Burkina Faso

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Four people were killed by terrorists who opened fire on the congregation at Mass in the village of Toulfe, in northern Burkina Faso, on Sunday. This was the fourth deadly attack on a Catholic church in the African country this month.

