Papal best wishes as South African president inaugurated

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa’s sixth democratically elected president. Ramaphosa, once deputy president (2014-2018), became president in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma resigned, and was elected president with 62% of the vote in the May 2019 election.

