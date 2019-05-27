Catholic World News

Maori king meets with Pope, invites him to New Zealand

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2006, Tuheitia Paki, 64, has been the Maori pan-tribal king, an office that dates back to 1858.

