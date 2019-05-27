Catholic World News

Ireland votes overwhelmingly to ease its divorce laws

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 82% of Irish voters voted to end a law requiring four years of separation before a divorce. Before the referendum, the Irish bishops wrote that “the common good would be better served by supporting and resourcing couples and families in preparation for, and during, marriage.”

