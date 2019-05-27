Catholic World News

Cardinal expresses willingness to work with Modi for an inclusive India

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Narendra Modi became India’s prime minister in 2014. His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election. John Allen commented, “Seen through a Christian lens it raises pressing questions about the future for religious minorities in one of the world’s emerging superpowers.”

