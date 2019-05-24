Catholic World News

Michigan prosecutors arrest five priests on abuse charges

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Acting on tips submitted to a special hotline, prosecutors in Michigan have announced felony charges against five priest and ex-priests. Four of the suspects have been arrested; the fifth is now living in India, and Michigan authorities are seeking his extradition.

