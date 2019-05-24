Catholic World News

Flood of Venezuelan refugees creating crisis in Latin America

May 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Colombia’s foreign minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, reports that 1.3 million refugees from Venezuela have reached his country since the crisis in Venezuela began, and another 60,000 pour into Colombia every day. With the exodus “out of control,” he says, the migration is now the most dramatic in South American history.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!