Catholic World News

The family continues to be the fundamental institution of society, South American bishops state

May 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops who issued the Spanish-language statement come from the border region of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!