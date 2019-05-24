Catholic World News

Prelate deplores government corruption, power of criminal gangs in Morelos

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 75% of businesses in the central Mexican state (map) pay a “tax” to criminal gangs, said Bishop Ramón Castro of Cuernavaca. “Corruption in the last six years of government has allowed criminal gangs to operate freely.”

