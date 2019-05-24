Catholic World News

Italian bishops decree ‘moral obligation’ to report abuse to police

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At their recent spring meeting, Italy’s bishops declared that even though they are not legally obligated to report the sexual abuse of minors to police, they are “bound to a moral obligation to prepare a formal complaint and hand it to the competent authorities.”

