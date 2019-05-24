Catholic World News

Europe should open its doors to refugees, papal almoner says

May 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on @VaticanNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski made his remarks on the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), which is located close to the Turkish mainland (map). Pope Francis visited Lesbos in 2016.

