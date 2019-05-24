Catholic World News
World Tourism Organization leader meets with Pope Francis
May 24, 2019
» Continue to this story on @pololikashvili
CWN Editor's Note: The World Tourism Organization is a UN agency founded in 1975.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!