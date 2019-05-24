Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop makes urgent appeal to UK Foreign Secretary

May 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil appealed for assistance to Iraqi Christians whose homes were devastated by ISIS. “With [the] notable exception of Hungary, Western governments had failed to match words of sympathy with action and reported slow progress in the task of rebuilding schools and medical care, and declining security,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!