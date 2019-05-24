Catholic World News

Irish bishops issue statement on divorce referendum

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The referendum seeks to expedite divorce; the Irish bishops said that “the common good would be better served by supporting and resourcing couples and families in preparation for, and during, marriage ... We believe that the incidence of marriage breakdown and divorce could be reduced through the introduction of socio-economic policies which support the family and through long-term education strategies which promote values such as fidelity and commitment. While this would cost money, the human and economic cost of breakdown and divorce, both for the couple and for their children, is a far greater cost.”

