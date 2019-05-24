Catholic World News

European nationalists complacent when it comes to abortion

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “European nationalist parties have tended to sound pro-life and pro-family in order to gain power, but they have been unwilling to put an end to international European advocacy for abortion and LGBT rights,” writes Stefano Gennarini, vice president for legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights.

