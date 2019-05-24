Catholic World News

US bishops’ chairman applauds states that have passed pro-life legislation

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said that “the trend of states passing pro-life legislation is a very encouraging move toward ensuring that our society cherishes unborn children and their most basic right to life ... As we celebrate these pro-life legislative victories, we reiterate our commitment to supporting all mothers with the care and resources they need.”

