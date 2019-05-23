Catholic World News

Work against conflict and division, Pope encourages new ambassadors

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the diplomatic credentials of several new ambassadors to the Holy See on May 23, and told them that “the greatest threats to harmonious living together are violence and armed conflict.” The new envoys are from Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, Mozambique, New Zealand, Norway, Sierra Leone, and Thailand.

