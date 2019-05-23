Catholic World News

Migration of Fulani tribes destabilizes entire Sahel region, bishop reports

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Muslim Fulani herdsmen have moved into the Central African Republic, causing conflicts with the predominantly Christian residents, reports Bishop Juan José Aguirre Muños of Bangassou. The bishop notes that the Fulani tribes have already destabilized other countries in the Sahel region, provoking bloodshed in Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and especially in Nigeria.

