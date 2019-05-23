Catholic World News

Leading Polish bishop apologizes to abuse victims

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The “bishops apologize to everyone who has been affected by this sin and crime,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gądecki, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference. A recent report released by the nation’s bishops found that 382 priests have abused 625 minors since 1990.

