Catholic World News

Bishops call on Indonesians to accept election results

May 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Riots broke out in Jakarta, the nation’s capital, after incumbent President Joko Widodo was officially declared the winner of the presidential election. His opponent, Prabowo Subianto, “ran a hard-line Muslim campaign,” according to an NPR report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!