California diocese aids, shelters migrants left off at bus station by border patrol agents

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The surge in migrants has had a cascading effect: Instead of turning people over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol agents have dropped off families” at shelters and bus stations, according to the report. “It’s a fluid situation,” said a spokesman for the Diocese of San Bernardino. “We just kind of take each day one day at a time.”

